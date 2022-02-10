Letters to the Editor for Feb. 11, 2022: Sensible regulation

Sensible regulation

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Winter storms have caused a turbulent few weeks for Virginians. As temperatures drop, it is critical Virginia's electric grid is strong enough to weather and respond to disasters. Unlike Texas, Virginia’s traditional utility grid sets the commonwealth up for success.

The State Corporation Commission’s regulation of utility providers, such as Dominion Energy, helps ensure reliable and affordable access to energy, and investment in infrastructure and clean energy.

In recent weeks during a severe snowstorm, Virginia's utility providers sprang into action to restore power. The lights and heat were back on for nearly all affected Virginians in a matter of days. Comparatively, Texas’ deregulated electricity market leaves its residents fearing the worst.

Deregulation is clearly not the answer, and it could leave Virginia families vulnerable. I hope our legislators keep safety, reliability and price in mind when considering any potential reform.

Malcolm Coleman.