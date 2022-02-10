Letters to the Editor for Feb. 11, 2022: The rationale for removal

The rationale for removal

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding the recent Letter to the Editor about the removal of Matthew Fontaine Maury’s statue and pedestal from Monument Avenue, perhaps the writer misunderstands the overarching rationale for its removal.

It's not to erase Maury’s outstanding contributions to meteorology and oceanography or honorable service in the United States Navy, nor is it as Meade suggests "... to remove any remembrance of anyone from that period ...”

We all should be credited and remembered for our accomplishments, and held accountable for our bad choices. Maury chose to resign his commission in the U.S. Navy and join the Confederacy as commander of the Virginia Navy, which later became the Confederate States Navy.

From that high position, he fought to overthrow the government he had initially served and pledged allegiance to — for the primary purpose of the perpetuation of slavery. Because of this, it is inappropriate to honor him with a statue of his likeness on a pedestal on a public thoroughfare.

Joe Chandler.