Letters to the Editor for Feb. 12, 2022: Learning from athletics

Learning from athletics

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In recent years, Virginia’s colleges have invested in their sports programs by allocating money for the renovation of facilities and the extension of contracts with coaches. These investments lead to positive outcomes.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s education plan to fund charter schools, private lab schools and vouchers does the opposite. It disinvests in our public school system, taking money from Virginia’s students. Just as college sports programs need to renovate their athletic facilities, localities need more funding to renovate and construct new schools.

Lawmakers should commit to educators who work tirelessly for our country’s future by offering competitive salaries and benefits. They should show their commitment to students and families by ensuring smaller class sizes.

All that glitters isn’t gold. Youngkin’s proposals to fix public education by diverting funding away from it will leave Virginia students in run-down, overcrowded schools.

Stephen Straus.