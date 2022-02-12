Letters to the Editor for Feb. 13, 2022: Avoid oversimplification

Avoid oversimplification

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a recent news story, Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, was quoted saying, "We are going to resolve the mask wars during this session" of the General Assembly. This statement equates to the assumption that the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which abolished slavery, also ended racism in this country, or that Roe v. Wade instantly brought all sides together on the abortion debate.

Petersen's proposal to block local school boards from requiring students to wear masks will certainly impose the will of a majority of members of the General Assembly onto every Virginia school system. It most certainly will not "resolve the mask wars."

Differing opinions and competing interests will continue, as history has proven time and again. No legislative bill, court opinion, executive order or local mandate will end differing views on this or any other complex issue. To think otherwise is simplistic at best and historically ill-informed at worst.

Bert Browning.