Letters to the Editor for Feb. 13, 2022: Efforts of diplomacy

Efforts of diplomacy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We should be deeply concerned about the pending Russian attack on Ukraine as chronicled in recent news stories. Many observers predict that it may turn into a world war. Diplomatic efforts are not working as of now.

Since Russia wants NATO to bar membership of Ukraine, we should agree to this demand to prevent a war. This will force Russia to recall its forces from the borders of Ukraine.

Later, we may provide military protection to Ukraine just as we do with Germany, Japan and South Korea. This will be peaceful solution to the threat of a potential World War III.

Jay Mittal.