Letters to the Editor for Feb. 13, 2022: On having good sense

On having good sense

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent Letter to the Editor arguing for mask mandates in public schools said, "Unfortunately, not all parents have good sense."

As we have seen throughout the pandemic and with myriad other issues, unfortunately, not all government officials have good sense either.

The condescending attitude that the government, simply by being “official,” knows more than what parents know about what is good for their children is exactly what parents are fighting against. More power to them.

Robin Traywick Williams.