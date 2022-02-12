Letters to the Editor for Feb. 13, 2022: The essence of America

The essence of America

In a recent news story, Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, stated "it's un-American" to require someone to wear a mask for the purpose of preventing harm to others. I disagree.

It is the essence of being an American to want to help our neighbors. It is true that, as part of our biological nature, humans can be selfish. However, it's society that encourages us to rise above selfish biases, be better humans and consider the needs of our fellow citizens.