Letters to the Editor for Feb. 13, 2022: Workplace DEI methods

Workplace DEI methods

In Karen Michael's recent column on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, she advised business managers to do their own thing, customize their DEI plans to their workplace environment and avoid copying other DEI plans from other businesses.

During my more than 50 year career, I have seen such measures lead to uninvolved and secretive administrations that enabled favoritism and nepotism. I hope Michael's column will provide business managers the means to avoid such issues and actually work toward diversity, equity and inclusion.