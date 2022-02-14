Letters to the Editor for Feb. 15, 2022: A question of funding

A question of funding

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent Letter to the Editor supporting Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposal to open more charter schools in Virginia reasonably posited that increased schooling choices will result in competition that would improve the performance of all schools, public and private. The author then accordingly asks what it is about privatization that "terrifies teachers, unions and administrators."

I offer this answer: Because a finite amount of taxpayer dollars are available to support educational options, money spent on charter schools will necessarily shrink the funding available for public schools. It is that simple fact that “terrifies” supporters of public education — not that alternatives or competition will increase, but that spending on public schools will meaningfully decline.

The prospect that funding for public education would be reduced if taxpayer money is diverted to support charter schools is made likely by other proposals which, if passed by the current administration, would significantly reduce tax revenue. With lowered revenue, funding for all state services, including public education, will be increasingly stressed in the years ahead. This pressure will exacerbate if monetary support of charter schools expands.

I have little doubt support for charter schools would increase if there were guarantees financial support for public schools would not be undercut. But since such guarantees cannot be had, the next best option by those who support public education is to oppose measures that would inevitably drain funds that otherwise, would be available to keep up with the needs of public schools and the students who attend them.

Robert Jaspen.