Letters to the Editor for Feb. 15, 2022: Cancellation policies

Cancellation policies

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I have seen several recent Associated Press news stories about Neil Young, who wants to cancel Joe Rogan from Spotify for spreading COVID-19 vaccine misinformation. Or something.

I'm not familiar with Rogan, but having grown up in the ‘50s and ‘60s, I'm very familiar with Neil Young, particularly one of his bigger solo hits, "Down By the River." The lyrics tell a story of an out-of-control young man who met his cheating girlfriend by the river and shot her dead. Unpleasant, yes, but a lot of songs had unpleasant lyrics back then. We didn’t focus on the lyrics all that much.

The great thing about cancel culture is that nothing is judged in the context of its time and place. It is a cottage industry to scour song lyrics, editorials and so on in search of some nuance that could be deemed hurtful or insensitive. And it only takes one highly visible, overly self-righteous person to cause someone’s cancellation.

I’m not saying Young should be canceled from streaming services because he made money from glorifying a young woman's murder, but it’s a little surprising in the wake of tragedies like Gabby Petito, someone hasn’t. Because it would make as much sense as canceling Joe Rogan.

Maybe Neil Young and his ilk should think twice before casting that first stone.

David Shuford.