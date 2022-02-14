Letters to the Editor for Feb. 15, 2022: For the love of libraries

For the love of libraries

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I have lived in Richmond for 12 years and have been very pleased with the city's library systems and those in the surrounding counties. We are fortunate to have so many opportunities to enjoy, study, and learn from the wealth of books, newspapers and magazines.

I have membership cards for Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover county libraries, as well as one for Richmond Public Libraries. The staff members are well-informed, helpful and enthusiastic about the work they do, and the libraries' systems have kept up with the times. E-books, computers, meeting rooms, community announcements and art exhibitions are just a few of the ways they bring communities together.

Throughout this pandemic, they have managed to keep a steady flow of communication going, and books have reached cardholders throughout the area as quickly as possible.

I love libraries. I have great respect and appreciation for the staff members and their constant creativity and ability to manage stressful times. Andrew Carnegie would be proud.

Skippy Gronauer.