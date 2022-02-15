Letters to the Editor for Feb. 16, 2022: Applying history to now

Applying history to now

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent Letter to the Editor suggested the United States should agree to Russia’s “demand” to bar the Ukraine from NATO. That’s what Neville Chamberlain thought in 1938 when he gave Adolf Hitler the green light to take over the borderlands of Czechoslovakia, known as The Sudetenland because there were ethnic Germans there. The result was World War II.

Putin knows his history. He already has absorbed the Crimea, and he has soldiers in the eastern part of Ukraine. He uses the same argument that there are ethnic Russians in Ukraine.

If you don’t learn from history, it often repeats itself. It’s up to President Joe Biden not to make the same mistake Chamberlain did.

Brian Glass.