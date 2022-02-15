Letters to the Editor for Feb. 16, 2022: Benefits across the board

Benefits across the board

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I appreciated Sean Sublette's Feb. 5 piece on the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which explained in accessible detail the program's benefits. These include reduced emissions at twice the national average, flood protections throughout the state (including coastal areas as well as property adjacent to wetlands and flood-prone areas near river bottoms), and a low cost of roughly $2.39 a month per household.

Such benefits serve all citizens regardless of political inclination. One could even surmise, given the general political preferences of rural areas, that Republican-leaning counties would disproportionately benefit from the program.

These positive impacts call into question Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s push to withdraw from the program. We have been shown no real evidence of the benefits to withdrawal. It does not appear Youngkin has conducted a risk-vs.-reward analysis. This impulse to withdraw from a successful public program seems to be rooted in a reflexive and generalized opposition to government regulations, even when they are successful, effective and beneficial to all constituencies.

Such a reaction raises the question: What is the cost of paying for environmental disasters compared to the cost of prevention? A governor truly interested in serving all Virginians would answer that question before dismantling successful programs of universal benefit.

Jonathan Marcus.