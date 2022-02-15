Letters to the Editor for Feb. 16, 2022: Honoring local history

Honoring local history

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The imminent demolition of Second Baptist Church at Franklin and Adams streets is just another step in the process of losing Richmond’s built soul.

The church was saved from demolition in 1992, and the owners of The Jefferson Hotel were supposed to preserve it. Instead, it has been deliberately neglected and allowed to deteriorate so it can be deemed beyond repair. It could have been saved, but greed and expedience were determined to trump those options.

For too long, Richmond’s history has been horribly defined by all things Confederate; the extraordinary historical architecture spanning centuries illustrates far more of our story. Along with the many iconic and beautiful structures built by enslaved people, there also are 19th- and 20th-century buildings that add to the city’s extraordinary and important array of design.

In the future, when The Jefferson Hotel is slated for demolition because another developer wants that piece of land for some new, fast profit, will anybody care? Do earlier promises mean anything?

Those of us who love this city are tired of spending years saving historic architecture only to see new administrations reject our preservation plans. We're tired of seeing business interests ride roughshod over "inconveniences" to questionable new developments. Destroying the things that make up Richmond’s historic built environment is both wrong and short-sighted.

City Council needs to fix the legal gaps that allow this kind of thing to happen without any input from Richmond citizens.

Melinda and Ernest Skinner.