Letters to the Editor for Feb. 17, 2022: A worthwhile investment

A worthwhile investment

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent editorial by Chris Gentilviso discussed the G3 tuition assistance initiative available to students at Virginia's community colleges. I applaud this initiative for including early childhood education in the list of eligible professions and concentrations.

It’s no secret the early childhood education field is facing a crisis. It’s incredibly difficult to find trained educators who have the skills, patience and passion it takes to leave a meaningful and lasting impact on our youngest learners. Additionally, recruiting new teachers into the field has proven even more challenging given how low wages are for this most valuable workforce.

Virginia desperately needs more early childhood educators, and by alleviating the burden of student loan debt, G3 is eliminating a major barrier that keeps interested students from gaining the specific skills and competencies needed to be successful and effective early educators.

Early childhood educators are fundamental to ensuring Virginia is the best state to work, live and raise and family in. That’s why we must reconsider how they are viewed and supported. Early childhood education is an integral part of our infrastructure and societal function. For parents to work, they need child care. For children to thrive, they need to be in environments that stimulate their development.

When it comes to accessible education, no one should be left out of the equation.

Kathy Glazer.