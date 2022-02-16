Letters to the Editor for Feb. 17, 2022: Assistance from neighbors

Assistance from neighbors

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As reported in recent news stories, the fire at William Fox Elementary School will surely result in a lengthy and disruptive process for students, faculty and families.

I suggest Richmond Public Schools consider reaching out to local religious congregations and renting space in their buildings. I am aware of a couple of houses of worship in the Fan District that have adjoining classroom buildings. I would not be surprised if other nearby churches or synagogues do, as well. These spaces are generally unoccupied Monday through Friday, and it might be to each institution’s benefit.

I have long been a proponent of leasing classroom space, as it is costly to construct new schools and expensive to maintain old ones. Moreover, renting allows the school system to be more flexible and adaptable as needs and demographics change.

In an age when Siri and Alexa can tell you just about anything you want to know, can we be certain traditional blackboard education will have relevance in the future? I can't see into the future, but it seems remaining flexible, open-minded and adaptable is worth consideration.

Nelson Calisch.