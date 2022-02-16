Letters to the Editor for Feb. 17, 2022: Band-Aid fixes won't do

Band-Aid fixes won't do

The award-winning book, written by Zetta Elliott, tells the devastating story of a Black child who witnesses a law enforcement officer shoot and kill a Black woman. The author certainly has to strike a delicate balance in order to tell this story to elementary school children. However, banning the book entirely is not the answer. A better solution would be to teach students age-appropriate lessons about the themes presented in the book. It could even be helpful for a police officer to be present and involved in the lessons.