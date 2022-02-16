Letters to the Editor for Feb. 17, 2022: Band-Aid fixes won't do

Band-Aid fixes won't do
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As I read the recent news story about "A Place Inside of Me: A Poem to Heal the Heart," a children's book in the Cold Harbor Elementary School library, I understood District Supervisor Michael Herzberg's concerns.
The award-winning book, written by Zetta Elliott, tells the devastating story of a Black child who witnesses a law enforcement officer shoot and kill a Black woman. The author certainly has to strike a delicate balance in order to tell this story to elementary school children. However, banning the book entirely is not the answer. A better solution would be to teach students age-appropriate lessons about the themes presented in the book. It could even be helpful for a police officer to be present and involved in the lessons.
School boards should direct more energy toward curbing gun violence and pushing for more regulation, such as raising the age of legal gun ownership to 25, banning concealed carry, requiring permits, restricting gun ownership to hunting or home protection purposes, for example.
People are also reading…
The root problem of gun violence needs to be addressed. Banning a book is like putting a Band-Aid on a broken leg.
Pat Ranney.
Mineral.