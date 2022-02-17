Letters to the Editor for Feb. 18, 2022: A missing tooth in a smile

A missing tooth in a smile

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

When I moved to Richmond in 1968, one great attraction was its gracious and historic architecture. Shortly after arriving, I was dismayed by the destruction of the Broad Street Methodist Church at 10th and East Broad streets. Originally built in 1859 and designed by the notable Albert L. West, the church was demolished, and the space served as a parking lot for decades before being repurposed over the past 10 years to house Virginia Commonwealth University's Department of Pediatrics.

Now, according to a recent news story, we face the destruction of another historic edifice: Second Baptist Church at 13 W. Franklin St., adjacent to The Jefferson Hotel. The term “majestic” is not inappropriate for this structure. Moreover, it anchors all the lovely old buildings on this block. Its absence will be like a missing tooth in a smile.

These buildings will not come again, and Richmond does not need another parking lot. To this observer and lover of the city, this callous decision seems a ghastly mistake.

Walter Coppedge.