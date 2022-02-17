Letters to the Editor for Feb. 18, 2022: Missing city views

Missing city views

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Since the pandemic began, I have tried several times to take my children to the magnificent panoramic observation deck atop Richmond City Hall. Every time we tried, including this month, we have been told the observation deck is closed. When asked for an explanation, multiple city employees have only told us it's "because of COVID."

This is, to put it charitably, ridiculous. Even when the pandemic started, there very likely was no less hazardous indoor space in the metro area than the City Hall Observation Deck. It is well-ventilated, spacious and generally sparsely populated. It is hard to imagine an indoor public facility less likely to result in a COVID outbreak.

In 2020, we knew more than enough about the virus to know you were not likely to catch it there. Now in early 2022, with widespread vaccines and a better understanding of the mechanics of COVID-19, keeping the observation deck closed is absurd.

It should be a source of deep embarrassment to our city that such a wonderful part of the downtown area is shuttered, seemingly indefinitely, for no apparent reason other than irrational fear. The observation deck should be reopened at once.

Daniel Payne.