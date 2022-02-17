Letters to the Editor for Feb. 18, 2022: Writing down memory lane

Writing down memory lane

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Bill Lohmann's recent piece about reporter's notebooks brought back fond memories of my journey studying for a master's degree at the University of Arizona in the early 1980s. Even though my concentration was in advertising, I had to enroll in and pass Reporting 101 to move forward with my advanced studies.

The experience included covering the police beat and boring, hours-long city council meetings with my ever-present notebook in hand. After meetings, I'd have a chance to interview people. When people saw my reporter’s notebook with pen at the ready, they acknowledged my presence as a news official, giving me a power I'd never experienced before. It was my job to accurately report every word spoken, then rush back to the newsroom to decipher my own handwriting to make the evening deadline. Over time, I traveled everywhere with my reporter’s notebook, even when I wasn’t writing a news story.

I still travel with a notebook to capture notes from meetings and conversations. I acquired a love for the written word, print media and pens. Today I have hundreds of pens throughout my home with an office waiting to record life. It appears people who love and appreciate paper books, magazines and newspapers often also have a fondness for writing on paper — even if, as Lohmann said, "sometimes an interpreter is needed to translate my own handwriting."

Thanks for the trip back to part of my history I'd forgotten and how it has crafted certain areas of my life today.

Ajai Blue-Saunders.