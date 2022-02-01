Letters to the Editor for Feb. 2, 2022: Acting ahead of incidents

Acting ahead of incidents

Under current Virginia law, school principals are required to report student actions that may constitute a felony offense to law enforcement. The proposed Senate Bill 2 seeks to require principals to report misdemeanor offenses to police as well. By passing this bill, we can ensure the children of Virginia are safe in their learning environment.

The current law puts everyone at risk for a higher danger. Sexual battery, assault and stalking are all classified as misdemeanors in Virginia, but school principals are not currently required to report such offenses to police.

School shootings have become more common than ever before, and it is necessary to share any kind of threat information with law enforcement officers so they can act. Reporting any possible incidents can help reduce crime and keep the learning environment undisturbed.

Jasmine Ross.