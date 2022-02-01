Letters to the Editor for Feb. 2, 2022: Outcomes trump intent

Outcomes trump intent

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a recent column defending the status quo in public education, Genevieve Siegel-Hawley loses her argument early when she erroneously ties the proposed new voucher systems in Virginia public education to the racist tactics of Massive Resistance in the 1960s. The objectives of the two could not be farther apart.

As expected, her solution for generally failing public education is more funding. Would businesses invest more money in programs that have a decades-long track record of poor results? Why should taxpayers invest more finite resources into school systems that often fail the students who need them most? They wouldn’t and they shouldn’t.

It might be a good idea if failing public school systems learned about the private sector, where outcomes trump intent and hard work is not a substitute for results.

David Rayner.