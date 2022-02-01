Letters to the Editor for Feb. 2, 2022: Reform over punishment

Reform over punishment

The proposed Senate Joint Resolution 1 amendment to the Constitution of Virginia, which seeks to restore a felon's right to vote upon their release from incarceration, would be a positive change and should pass.

Being released from prison is hardly as simple as people may believe it to be. Voting is probably the last thing on a felon’s mind, seeing as many can hardly find a job upon their release. Even if a felon is voting, I’ve never seen the problem with this. What is it about being a felon that makes them no longer worthy of the right to vote? Or rather, how does a felon voting negatively impact society as a whole?