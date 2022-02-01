Letters to the Editor for Feb. 2, 2022: Using one's judgement

Using one's judgement

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding the discussion about Senate Bill 2, which would require school principals to report "certain enumerated acts that may constitute a misdemeanor offense" to law enforcement: Principals should continue to use their best judgement on whether or not to involve police in misdemeanor-level incidents.

Law enforcement shouldn't ever have to intervene with small conflicts that may happen on school grounds, especially since schools are required to report incidents of misconduct to the parents of any students involved. When addressing a student's actions, principals should look to support students with counseling opportunities and extra educational guidance rather than going straight to the police.