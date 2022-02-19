Letters to the Editor for Feb. 20, 2022: A terrible disappointment

A terrible disappointment

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent news story reported on the major fire that destroyed William Fox Elementary. While the facts continue to be settled about the cause of the fire, the article made it clear individuals did not meet their responsibilities to protect the school. It also made clear that major communications problems led directly to the disastrous results.

Relying on texting as the method to inform superiors and responders of an emergency or dangerous situation easily leads to what happened — no one received the message. Claims that better communications would not have prevented the total loss of the school are baseless.

Perhaps going forward someone can pick up the phone and make a call and talk directly to the one they urgently need to reach — not send a text. This is so disappointing when all we hear is the need for investing in new and modernizing our Richmond Public Schools. Instead, we have lost a valued, long-serving school in our community.

John McCulla