Letters to the Editor for Feb. 20, 2022: Mind blowing art

Mind blowing art

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Tsherin Sherpa, an artist from Nepal, has put together an exhibit called Spirits now on display at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, which brings to mind the word precious, something I normally reserve for gemstones and puppies.

I encourage everyone with an open mind and fun-loving spirit to go experience it.

The entrance sports a bubble-blowing Hindu deity, and in the first gallery, someone asked about the diapers which are featured prominently in the exhibit. The artist, with an endearing honesty, explained he posed for the Hindu figure he later painted, but he was feeling vulnerable and couldn’t transform himself into a god while undressed. It's sort of a twist on Moses taking off his shoes in the presence of the burning bush, but with the same reverence.

One piece was inspired by a young girl who asked Sherpa why he never painted female deities. He combined a Tibetan Buddhist goddess with Lady Gaga in her 2013 MTV Music Awards finery that worked flawlessly.

The most astonishing piece is a copper Wish Tower on a base of rubble from right here in Richmond. It's part debris left over from the museum’s current expansion and part rubble from the Robert E. Lee Memorial. It embodies the artist’s wishes and ours. Visitors can write out a wish and place it in a box. Museum staff periodically will move them into the tower. It's unclear what will happen to the wishes, so I took a photo of mine to make sure I remember this day and this artist.

Elaine Lidholm.