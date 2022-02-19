Letters to the Editor for Feb. 20, 2022: Think before you tweet

Think before you tweet

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

After a recent news story about Gov. Glenn Youngkin mistaking one Black state senator for another (and apologizing), former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan piled on with a tweet: “Maybe a few courses in [Critical Race Theory] might be beneficial [to the governor].”

What was Duncan thinking when he posted this? This is the kind of snarky comment which is enjoyable to some but alienating to others, including people Duncan may need to work with in the future to improve education.

James G. Russell.