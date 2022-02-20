Letters to the Editor for Feb. 21. 2022: Community and solidarity

Community and solidarity

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We saw the best of Richmond in the immediate aftermath of the tragic fire at William H. Fox Elementary School.

As members of the Fox educational community expressed shock and grief at the damage to this historic school, residents from across the city expressed love and support for Fox families, teachers, and staff, including donating to a dedicated fund established by the Richmond Public School Education Foundation.

We appreciate difficult decisions will need to be made in real-time to assure Fox students are able to complete the school year successfully in a safe and secure environment. We trust Superintendent Jason Kamras and his leadership team, which has experience and a strong track record in dealing with unexpected crises, will evaluate the situation and identify the best plan for completing the year. We hope the School Board will support those recommendations with minimal drama and the community will continue to provide support in making sure they are implemented successfully — with love and care.

We also counsel patience as we await more information both on what exactly happened that fateful night and on what resources will become available to support the repair or replacement of the school. The official investigation should shed further light on what happened; until that is complete, speculation is both pointless and potentially harmful.

In the meantime, we stand in support of both the Fox school community and the RPS leadership team as they cope with this unprecedented calamity, and encourage all Richmond residents to do the same. Let’s exemplify a model of responding to crises with love, community and solidarity — a model that can extend not only to the kids and teachers at Fox, but to other communities in Richmond suffering from both short-term and long-term traumas.

Thad Williamson.

Tisha Erby.

Theresa Kennedy.

KidsFirst RPS