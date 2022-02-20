Letters to the Editor for Feb.21, 2022: Schools or statues

Schools or statues

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is suddenly concerned about the need for funding to improve our public schools infrastructure updates following the Fox Elementary fire.

This particular need was well known prior to last summer's mostly-peaceful riots, where protestors targeted facilities and our Richmond Police Department essentially was instructed to stand down.

Subsequently, considerable taxpayer expenses was spent to remove statuary, instead of investing in more pressing school facility needs.

Cris Traywick.