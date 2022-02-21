Letters to the Editor for Feb. 22, 2022: Bad advice multiplies

Bad advice multiplies

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent Tyler Cowen column, which debates about misinformation, had some good reminders that all was not rosy in the recent past when it comes to bad advice. But there's a difference between bad advice and misinformation.

The advice given to his father to eat pasta and bread was bad advice, but misinformation is a different animal. When people deny, for example, the efficacy of taking a vaccine and urge people not to take the vaccine, that is misinformation with a dangerous consequence.

I also would quibble with Cowen about comparing the past with today's world. Times have changed and with social media so prevalent today, the effects of actual misinformation are staggering in its multiplier effects.

Bill Fogarty.