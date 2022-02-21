Letters to the Editor for Feb. 22, 2022: Solar farms ordinance

Solar farms ordinance

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Riverstone Solar project located in north Buckingham County will have adverse impacts to multiple streams and large creeks with confluence to the James River. It’s up to planning and other elected officials in Buckingham County to listen and respect citizens, and become vocal on protecting the environment we call home.

It’s shocking and reckless for the county to not have a publicly-approved utility scale solar ordinance. Instead, officials are working with the Riverstone Solar developer to create a "solar policy." This process is essentially letting the developer create the standards and criteria that suits its interest. That's not how to create solid planning and design laws to protect the residents and landowners.

Buckingham County officials should change the project's size and density, and build this into a solar ordinance. At almost 2,000 acres, the project is too large. It won’t be the last project to target these areas of transmission lines in the county, hence an issue of equity combined with the impacts to the community and environment. An ordinance would ensure these facilities are spread out to make them more equitable, limit the size and negative impacts to the site.

Further, such facilities should not be built on prime agricultural and forest land, and ecological sensitive lands. The least productive land should be used first to minimize the lost of agricultural land. Topsoil used in these projects is removed and not replaced, making it difficult for sites to support any future active agricultural or forestry resources.

Taylor Gould.