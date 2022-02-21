Letters to the Editor for Feb. 22, 2022: State board removal

State board removal

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read with great interest a recent Michael Paul Williams column about certain nominees to state boards. I ended a 30-year public school music teaching career with Hanover County Public Schools in 2000. I am now happily enjoying my life as a retiree who has served others in Virginia.

I an quite disturbed over the “ousting” of three superb individuals — Stewart Roberson, Anthony Swann and Jamelle Wilson — from the Virginia Board of Education by this current administration. The move appears quite illogical.

While board members serve at the discretion of the present administration, I do not agree with removing them. All appear to be leaders in their particular fields of expertise.

Robert (“Bobby”) J. Spiers, Jr.