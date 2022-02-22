Letters to the Editor for Feb. 23, 2022: Disinformation is harmful

Disinformation is harmful

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I took issue with a recent Tyler Cowen column and his thesis that misinformation always existed. He suggested that what we’re experiencing now is not significantly worse than we saw in the past: for example, when people didn’t use seat belts, smoked one or two packs of cigarettes a day without worry, or thought empty carbs were healthy food.

I think we should make a distinction between past misinformation and current disinformation. Through scientific research and discovery, consumer research and clinical evidence, we have a much clearer picture of what is healthy and harmful in our environment. Is it perfect? Of course not. But we used to understand that scientific advances led to better information that in turn allowed us to make better choices.

Through the demise of the Fairness Doctrine in news and the advent of social media, many people now are encouraged to believe outright falsehoods.

Misinformation is unfortunate but can be corrected. Disinformation is intentional and harmful.

Kristin Dittmann.