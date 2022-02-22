Letters to the Editor for Feb. 23, 2022 : Standing for LGBTQ rights

Standing for LGBTQ rights

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent passing of the Rev. Jeanne Pupke, a longtime senior clergy of Richmond's First Unitarian Universalist Church, is a tremendous loss for the community.

The observance of the Transgender Day of Remembrance owes Pupke a tremendous debt of gratitude. In 2011 and 2012, the Unitarian Universalist church hosted us and recognized the day. That was a particularly crucial time in the program's development. Pupke and her parishioners stepped up and stood out, helping us to transition smoothly.

At the 2018 memorial service for Guy Kinman (also held at the church), a longtime Richmond LGBTQ activist who died in 2018 at 100 years old, I observed that every LGBTQIA activist across Virginia now eats at the table he set and builds on the foundation he laid. Pupke was a sterling example of upholding and building upon Kinman's remarkable legacy.

The heavens must surely shine brighter because of Kinman's and Pupke's presence.

Kenneth C. Decker.