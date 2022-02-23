Letters to the Editor for Feb. 24, 2022: A privileged opportunity

A privileged opportunity

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent Michael Paul Williams column about trailblazer Carol Irene Swann reinforces the importance of teaching Black History and about those with similar stories who set aside their fears and courageously strived to break the barriers of segregation in public schools.

Some 60 years ago when Swann was 12, she and another Black student entered the previously all-white Chandler Junior High School in Richmond, escorted by police detectives for their protection. Some, maybe many, would say her story is divisive.

The word "privilege" has become a part of the divisive liturgy that banishes words interpreted as being guilt laden in their intent. Privilege can actually refer to “opportunity,” such as, “It is a privilege to be with you today.” Privilege can communicate gratitude and humility for the opportunity to learn and grow.

Wrapping our children in a protective shroud of innocence actually stunts their growth and ill-prepares them for the conflicted world that awaits them. Learning about the courage, determination and perseverance of people like Swann sets an example for them to turn to when they are faced with difficult decisions. Those who learn about Swann are definitely privileged to have that opportunity.

Grant Revell.