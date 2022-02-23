Letters to the Editor for Feb. 24, 2022: Enforce litter laws

Enforce litter laws

During the past year, I've noticed the local roads and highways are filled with litter that falls from trucks and occasionally cars. I would think the state and county have plenty of employees assigned to pick up debris falling off vehicles.

The main source of the litter is coming from garbage trucks and large construction vehicles with improper load coverings, especially around work sites and landfills. There is a constant stream of them that deposit trash and landfill materials on the roads, but the drivers and their companies are not held accountable for this mess they create.

For example, the landfill off Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield on any given day produces litter and dust clouds everywhere. Just drive down any road in the metro area and you'll see what I'm talking about. Localities need to enforce litter laws.

Richard Giordano.