Letters to the Editor for Feb. 25, 2022: Limit the supply

Limit the supply

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I applaud a recent column by Mary Crozier and her insightful observations on the risks and misinformation surrounding the use of marijuana. True science abundantly proves that "weed" has serious negative effects on emotional and physical aspects of its users. Thanks for pointing out a fact so many simply want to ignore.

Another facet to this discussion centers on the legal aspects of a stoned life. With legalization comes the potential specter of stoned adults driving children to school, sports and other events. The well-documented impairments to safe driving confirm the risks to children, other passengers and other drivers.

As with drunk drivers, laws have little effect on the addicted. If marijuana legalization is enacted, more laws, in idle hope of discouraging bad behavior, will be useless. The only way to prevent the result of dumping this dangerous drug on society, with its expected dramatic increase is to limit the supply, not expand it.

A little honest thinking about marijuana's dangers will promote a safer environment and prevent future tragic consequences.

Charles Maurer.