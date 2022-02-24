Letters to the Editor for Feb. 25, 2022: Sea level rise and carbon

Sea level rise and carbon

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and various federal agencies, during our children's and grandchildren's lifetimes, Virginians will see a significant sea level rise. This will lead to numerous critical problems.

Areas that flood once every 25 years will flood at every high tide. Fresh water tables and aquifers will be at risk to make farmland less suitable for crops. Septic systems will be compromised leading to a public health crisis. National security will be affected as the military’s coastal infrastructure is impacted. Climate change is here.

The bad news is the rate of this sea level rise will be exacerbated by our greenhouse gas emissions. The good news is we can do something about it. Our individual actions (buying an electric car, for example) can help cut carbon emissions, but national action is the real answer. The most impactful solution is to put a price on carbon and give a carbon cashback to every American.

If every one of us called, wrote or tweeted their members of Congress, it would go a long way toward making it happen.

Ellie Syverud.