Letters to the Editor for Feb. 26, 2022: Healthcare reform for vets

Healthcare reform for vets

I’ve been so encouraged to see our Virginia lawmakers pushing for health care reform. After the last few years of the pandemic and unforeseen health care challenges, I think we all know more access to care is vitally important.

The General Assembly is considering several bills that would help remove the barriers limiting Virginians’ access to care when we need it. Specifically, lawmakers are looking to allow out-of-state providers to practice in Virginia and to encourage innovators to bring new health care products and services to patients. Lawmakers also want to provide flexibility to highly trained nurses to practice without unnecessary supervision.

As a veteran, these reforms are especially important to me. Federal law gives many veterans using the Department of Veterans Affairs' benefits the ability to choose their own doctors, even out of network. We have a lot of veterans living in rural areas, so the freedom to choose the doctors is better than driving hours to the closest VA facility or having to see a provider we wouldn’t otherwise choose.

With more veterans able to access non-VA care, it’s important the commonwealth has the resources to meet the demands. Cutting through the health care red tape is exactly what Virginia’s veterans and civilians need.

Roseanne Rodriguez.