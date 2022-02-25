Letters to the Editor for Feb.26, 2022: Take action now

Take action now

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Back in 2012, when Henrico County's Tuckahoe Elementary School caught on fire on a Sunday afternoon, my daughter and all 680 of her schoolmates were on the bus and in the classroom at Short Pump Middle School three days later.

It's been almost two weeks since the Fox Elementary School fire, and according to the Times-Dispatch, Richmond Public Schools' Superintendent Jason Kamras says officials are "still evaluating plans" and that he's "unsure how long students will continue to learn virtually."

This should be unacceptable. Fox Elementary students have already spent a year and a half of their childhoods in virtual school. Clark Springs Elementary needs work — and the work hasn't been started yet. Has RPS considered sending Fox students to other schools within its system? Have the counties been contacted to see if they have extra space?

The adults at RPS need to make a decision and take action. The children of Fox Elementary deserve better.

Mary Helen Willett.