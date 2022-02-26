Letters to the Editor for Feb. 27, 2020: Fund voter education

Fund voter education

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding the important article reporting on a budget proposal to slash funding from the Virginia Department of Elections for voter education, we should be concern about defunding essential election activities.

The General Assembly makes changes to the voting process each year and these changes can be confusing to the voting public. Misinformation abounds on voting topics as diverse as deadlines for registration to handling ballots. Documented regulations and standards exist for the handling of elections, but these are not well known by the public.

Virginia's government agency overseeing election management should be a source of clear and accurate information. They need adequate funding to continue to do so.

We have seen that the public no longer trusts on faith alone. The public needs to know more about the process and voter education is the solution. Voter knowledge and confidence in our election processes are key to our continued democracy.

Jane Newell.

Richmond.