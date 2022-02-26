Letters to the Editor for Feb. 27, 2022: Ranked choice voting

Ranked choice voting

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Solution-oriented citizens in Richmond are urging elected officials to explore adopting ranked choice voting for City Council elections.

The problem we are seeing is crowded elections and primaries at the city, state and federal levels. We are experiencing a divisive political climate that is simultaneously motivating a more engaged electorate to run for office, while causing many others to disengage and become underrepresented. The result is election winners are finishing without majority support when there are multiple candidates running.

Imagine the scenario where there are four candidates running for an elected office. The winner gets 26% of the vote. Are they really the winner, if 74% of the voters voted for someone else?

RCV is better for engaged voters, underrepresented voters, candidates and political strategists. Voters get the freedom to fully express their preferences without having to strategically vote. Places that use RCV have seen increased voter turnout. With RCV you can stop voting against the candidate you like the least and start voting for the candidates you prefer. You can rank one candidate or many. You are free to have back-up choices, if your first choice doesn’t win.

Candidates are rewarded with majority support and voter confidence. Campaign strategists get so much more data to help them understand what issues matter to voters and which candidates resonate with them.

Arlington and Fredericksburg are exploring adoption of ranked choice voting for County Board and City Council elections, respectively.

Elizabeth Melson.

President of FairVote Virginia.