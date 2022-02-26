Letters to the Editor for Feb. 27, 2022: Voter rights upheld

Voting rights upheld

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I applaud members of the Virginia Senate who have upheld voting rights this legislative session, as doing so is an integral part of a functioning and healthy democracy.

A couple years back, state lawmakers passed necessary reforms to voting laws to make it easier for Virginians to participate in the democratic process. The reforms eliminated hurdles to voting that previously have stifled participation. The Senate Privileges and Elections Committee recently rejected a number of bills sent over by the House of Delegates aimed at rolling back this important progress.

Defeated legislation would have reinstated burdensome photo ID requirements. It also would have limited the window for early voting, complicate absentee ballot voting, ended same-day voter registration and eliminated a permanent absentee voter list.

These attacks on voter rights have been pitched as ways to help prevent voter fraud in Virginia, of which there is no evidence. In reality, this legislation would have further disenfranchise Virginians, making it harder for us to participate in our democracy. Our state has a shameful history when it comes to voter disenfranchisement and discrimination.

It’s unfortunate we still have to fight to prevent attacks on equal and unobstructed access to the ballot box.

Avohom B. Carpenter.