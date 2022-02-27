Letters to the Editor for Feb. 28, 2022: Outer beltway needed

Outer beltway needed

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In Virginia, Interstate 95 north of Fredericksburg carries suburban Washington traffic and East Coast corridor highway traffic traveling from New England to Florida.

It also has heavy truck traffic from Virginia's ports and big distribution centers, traffic from similar facilities south of the Richmond region, and truck traffic from Canada and Mexico.

We need an outer beltway to take traffic off this clogged interstate that is not traveling to local destinations. Stafford County is a hilly community in this area — thus it is a challenge for trucks in this corridor.

Many of us who live in Fredericksburg use the train to travel north because of these problems. We often use U.S. 1, or Route 2 and U.S. 301, for trips south of here to Richmond. Sometimes we use U.S. 17 for trips to Williamsburg and Hampton Roads.

Rodger Provo.