Letters to the Editor for Feb. 28, 2022: Proper burial grounds

Proper burial grounds

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read the recent article about the Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground with great interest. I have heard the news of Black cemeteries facing past neglect, and many thoughtful concerned citizens volunteering their time and resources to care for them.

I'm not an archaeologist, so I don't know the extent of remains left at this Shockoe Hill site. I think since the city of Richmond now owns the property, it should consider hiring archaeologists to excavate the site. The team can locate, document and reinter identifiable remains to an appropriate burial location, where those remains then can be memorialized.

If there's consensus from Richmond's Black community, perhaps DNA tests could be performed on the remains so that descendants could know more of their history and know the final proper burial place of their ancestors. I know the interchange of Interstates 64 and 95 will need to be re-engineered to fix the traffic bottleneck.

It's a sensitive subject because of the past destruction of Black neighborhoods for highway projects. However, potential descendants of individuals whose remains may be at this site could be comforted by a proper accounting and a noble burial in an established cemetery.

John Owens.