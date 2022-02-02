Letters to the Editor for Feb. 3, 2022: A look at fiscal statistics

A look at fiscal statistics
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As I read the recent news story about Virginia universities endorsing Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposal to open more charter schools, I was reminded of the old adage advising those who live in glass houses — or in this case, glass luxury dorms — against casting the first stone.
Before throwing their weight behind the governor’s dubious plan to divert tax dollars away from local schools and toward charters, which by definition operate with less accountability than traditional public schools, perhaps these universities should get their own houses in order.
According to the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, our students have an average federal and private student loan debt of $37,098 — higher than the national average of $36,689. And Virginia's state universities have the eighth-highest average tuition and fees nationwide, according to the Education Data Initiative. Further, Virginia ranks 41st out of 50 states in average per-pupil K-12 spending, according to a Commonwealth Institute report from last September.
Virginia's public K-12 schools are not perfect, and financial statistics cannot tell the whole story. Virginians are blessed with many great universities, yet their fiscal records suggest they should not be leading the charge for charters.
Before steering resources, talent and students away from local public schools and toward elusive silver bullet approaches like charter schools, leaders should ask themselves two questions: Have they given public schools the support required for innovation and success? And are charter schools really the innovation parents, students, school divisions and my fellow classroom teachers need?
Kevin Cutro.
Richmond.