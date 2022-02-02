Letters to the Editor for Feb. 3, 2022: A look at fiscal statistics

A look at fiscal statistics

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As I read the recent news story about Virginia universities endorsing Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposal to open more charter schools, I was reminded of the old adage advising those who live in glass houses — or in this case, glass luxury dorms — against casting the first stone.

Before throwing their weight behind the governor’s dubious plan to divert tax dollars away from local schools and toward charters, which by definition operate with less accountability than traditional public schools, perhaps these universities should get their own houses in order.

According to the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, our students have an average federal and private student loan debt of $37,098 — higher than the national average of $36,689. And Virginia's state universities have the eighth-highest average tuition and fees nationwide, according to the Education Data Initiative. Further, Virginia ranks 41st out of 50 states in average per-pupil K-12 spending, according to a Commonwealth Institute report from last September.