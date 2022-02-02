Letters to the Editor for Feb. 3, 2022: Addressing school needs

Addressing school needs
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As noted in recent news stories, newly-elected Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants to establish 20 new charter and lab schools with a $150 million budget amendment and legislation that would disenfranchise local communities.
Two new bills, Senate Bill 125 and House Bill 356, would strip power away from locally elected school boards and hand it over to unelected regional boards stocked with gubernatorial appointees. These regional charter school boards could override local school boards and their constituents, duplicating services and forcing taxpayers to fund schools run by for-profit companies that are focused on financial gain, not education. We already have good laws that allow establishing charter and lab schools in ways that preserve local democratic control and don't rob funding from public school students.
We want fully funded public schools, fairly compensated teachers and staff, and modernized school buildings. Corporate charter schools would drain the resources needed to achieve these goals. Many public school teachers and staff live in their communities, with deep knowledge and relationships. Outside charter school operators will bring in nonprofessional teaching staff and a “we know better” attitude. They pay reduced wages, salaries and benefits.
Allowing these companies to force their schools on us would be harmful across the commonwealth, especially in rural areas such as where I live. Our public schools are beloved, shared community institutions. Even if we don’t agree on what should be taught or masking policies, we can all agree that parents and citizens who fund public schools should get to determine how they’re run and by whom.
Rachel Levy.
Ashland.