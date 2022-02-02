Letters to the Editor for Feb. 3, 2022: Speaking up for education

Speaking up for education

As noted in recent news stories, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has set up an email-based tip line for parents to report those who teach "divisive" subjects in schools.

As a retired public school teacher and administrator, I have always encouraged parents to be involved in their child’s education, but having parents decide which topics count as divisive is a problem. The entire history of America should be taught in our schools. We cannot allow public education to be so drastically altered for the comfort of a few.