 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor for Feb. 3, 2022: Speaking up for education
0 Comments

Letters to the Editor for Feb. 3, 2022: Speaking up for education

  • 0

Speaking up for education

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As noted in recent news stories, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has set up an email-based tip line for parents to report those who teach "divisive" subjects in schools.

As a retired public school teacher and administrator, I have always encouraged parents to be involved in their child’s education, but having parents decide which topics count as divisive is a problem. The entire history of America should be taught in our schools. We cannot allow public education to be so drastically altered for the comfort of a few.

If we don’t speak up for a quality public education system, then we have doomed America to deny its history. Let our children learn all of American history — the good, the bad and the ugly. 

Waltena Pride.

North Chesterfield.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News