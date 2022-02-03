Letters to the Editor for Feb. 4, 2022: Humanity, not pathology

Humanity, not pathology

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding the recent column by Anne Louise Phelan on front-line health care professionals, I object to the whole concept of "moral injury." This seems to be a case of the real world conflicting with a person's sense of the way things should be.

Moral injury is not a diagnosis or recognized disability. Every job or profession is difficult, and all have been made more difficult by the pandemic. Most people get on with it and do the best they can. Others cling to unrealistic goals and blame themselves for not attaining them.

There is no cure for being human. Even during the best of times, we are fallible and imperfect. If you don't want to do your job anymore, then either persist or quit. The rest of us are happy to use our training and experience to help those we can and not worry about the rest. I do not feel "honor-bound" to do anything more than this.

Kevin Dmytriw.