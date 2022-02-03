Letters to the Editor for Feb. 4, 2022: Layers of bureaucracy

Layers of bureaucracy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Recent news stories about Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s tip line have pointed out some of the anxieties Virginia teachers are experiencing. I think the tip line may also prove to be a legal nightmare that will keep people in uproar as long as it remains active. There are just too many uncertainties for this to be a success, no matter the intention.

What will Youngkin's administration do with the tips they receive? Will they investigate the accuracy of the complaints? What sort of remediation will follow each complaint? What consequences will be visited on the teachers or administrators found “guilty?” Who will suffer the legal consequences when those reported pursue court action (as I am sure some will)?

Perhaps most importantly, will those reported have the chance to face their accusers? Will the tips be certified by preliminary investigations? Who will investigate whom? Not only will the administrative side of this be profoundly messy, it may well add a new layer of bureaucracy to the Virginia Department of Education, probably headed by the “High Adjudicator for the New Virginia Court of Educational Inquisition.”